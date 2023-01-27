© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weekly Statehouse update: Physician non-competes to Senate, committee hears housing bill

By Brandon Smith
Published January 27, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST
The Indiana Statehouse's dome looms in the background, viewed from Market Street in Indianapolis. Cars line the street and a lamp post is in the middle of the image, with buildings lining the street leading to the capitol building.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
The Indiana Statehouse.

A House committee advances legislation to bring down the cost of new housing. A Senate committee approves a ban on physician non-compete agreements. And a bill to better treat mental health in the criminal justice system takes its first step.

Here’s what you might have missed this week at the Statehouse.

HB 1005: Housing

The housing bill would create a loan fund that local governments can get money from to pay for infrastructure costs associated with new housing, such as connecting water, sewer, gas and electric lines. Advocates say such costs can add as much as $57,000 to every new home.

SB 7: Physician non-competes

Supporters of a ban on new physician non-competes say the agreements increase the cost of health care by limiting competition. But opponents say non-competes help protect investments – things like signing bonuses and equipment. And rural health care leaders argue banning non-compete agreements will actually drive up costs in rural settings.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

HB 1006: Mental health programs

And a bill moving through the House would create a system for law enforcement to refer people they’ve arrested to mental health care providers for evaluation and treatment. Supporters of the measure say it will vastly improve mental health outcomes by keeping people in need out of jail, where treatment is limited at best. Still, some worry about a lack of mental health care providers.

Find all the bills our statewide team is covering in our bill tracker at ipbs.org/projects/2023billtracker/ 

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith