© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

People with ADHD are struggling to fill their prescriptions across the country

Published February 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
A pharmacist fills a prescription. (Chris Carlson/AP)
A pharmacist fills a prescription. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Last October, the Food and Drug Administration announced that there was a shortage of Adderall, one of the most common medications prescribed for ADHD. And the problem has only gotten worse, affecting nearly every type of medication for ADHD.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from Wilfred Chan, who’s been reporting on this issue for the Guardian.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.