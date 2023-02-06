© 2023 WBAA
Ohio train derailment leads to evacuation due to dangerous chemicals

Published February 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Locals in northeastern Ohio are being urged to evacuate the area due to fears of a potential explosion caused by a train derailment. The derailment, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, occurred late on Friday.

Many have already evacuated, but concerns remain about residents still in the area should the container explode.

Julie Grant, managing editor for The Allegheny Front, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

