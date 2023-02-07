© 2023 WBAA
What to expect from Biden's State of the Union address

Published February 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
Two years into his term with an expected re-election campaign on the horizon, President Joe Biden will give the annual update to Congress Tuesday night. But the State of the Union address comes as the president contends with a Republican-majority House and a wobbly economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.