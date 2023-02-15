All local judges in Indiana can allow news cameras in courtrooms, starting May 1

Local judges in Indiana will be able to allow the media to photograph, record and broadcast court hearings, beginning May 1.

The Indiana Supreme Court announced that change Wednesday.

State judicial rules have long barred cameras in courtrooms, unless approved by the state Supreme Court. The rule change no longer requires that approval – any local judge can make the decision on their own.

In a statement, Chief Justice Loretta Rush says those judges are in the best position to balance transparency with the rights of people in court.

READ MORE: Indiana Supreme Court launches pilot program allowing media recording in some courtrooms

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

The rule change comes after a pilot program allowing news cameras in courtrooms launched in 2021 in five counties.

There are some limits to the new policy. For instance, minors and jurors cannot be recorded or photographed.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.