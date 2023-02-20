© 2023 WBAA
Bill to save small businesses millions in federal taxes heads to governor's desk

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
The southeastern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse. The government building's green dome rises above several trees that are standing on the Statehouse lawn.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Currently, Indiana small businesses that pay individual income taxes (and not corporate income tax) are limited in how much of their state taxes they can deduct from their federal taxes.

Indiana small business owners each stand to save hundreds or even thousands of dollars in federal taxes under a bill headed to the governor’s desk.

Indiana businesses are allowed to deduct their state tax payments from their federal taxes. But if those businesses file individual income taxes (instead of corporate income taxes), that deduction is currently capped at $10,000.

The bill sponsored by Rep. Craig Snow (R-Warsaw), SB 2, would eliminate that cap. He said it will have no impact on state finances – but could have a big impact on Hoosier businesses.

“This could help up to half a million businesses in Indiana save as much as $122 million,” Snow said.

The House approved the bill unanimously (after it passed the Senate with all "yes" votes two weeks ago). It's the first bill to clear both chambers of the legislature this session.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
