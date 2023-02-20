Ralphie the 'demon dog' has been sent back to the shelter for a third time

Ralphie, the "fire-breathing demon" French bulldog that was sent back to a New York shelter multiple times, has yet again been returned by an adopter, the organization said.

A woman adopted Ralphie recently, but only kept him for two weeks, the Niagara SPCA said last week.

"While the adopter had the right household dynamic, Ralphie proved to be more than she could handle," it said. "Kudos to her though for making the right decision. There were some bad choices made by both, but they parted ways amicably."

This is Ralphie's third time being adopted since being at Niagara SPCA. The first time, his owners took him to boarding and training classes, but Ralphie insisted on being the boss of everyone, according to the SPCA post. The second time, his new owners said he had a tendency to annoy their older dog and he was rehomed two weeks later.

The shelter has been in contact with Ralphie's original owner and a new trainer, Chris. He is enrolled in an intensive six-week training and boarding program. Niagara SPCA suggests that only people in the area apply to adopt Ralphie so that he can continue his work with Chris.

Other people who should not apply are those with other animals or small children, or "believers that all Ralphie needs is love," the shelter said. "He will totally exploit that."

Those who are interested in adopting Ralphie must submit a letter of interest and a "resume" of their previous dog experience.

