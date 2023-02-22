Paleoclimatologists seek clues about hurricanes in ocean sediment as Florida rebuilds after Ian
It’s been five months since Hurricane Ian decimated part of Florida. The storm killed 148 people and caused between $50 and $65 billion in insured losses. Across Florida, 5,000 homes were destroyed and another 30,000 damaged.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young visited Fort Myers, where residents are still rebuilding, and went out on a boat trip with Florida Gulf State University’s Water School paleoclimatologist Jo Muller, who studies the history of storms through ocean sediments that can identify storms going back nearly a millennium.
Paleoclimatologist Jo Muller and her students are coring on Fort Myers Estero Bay to look for sediment left by hurricane Ian. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
Paleoclimatologist Jo Muller of Florida Gulf State University’s Water School. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
A damaged home in Fort Meyers, Florida. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
A damaged home in Fort Meyers, Florida. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
Captain Adam Catasus. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
