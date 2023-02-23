Senate committee advances bill to help spread Dolly Parton Imagination Library statewide

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library would get help spreading statewide under legislation advanced to the full Senate Thursday.

The program provides a free book, every month, to children up to age 5. All a parent needs to do is sign up.

Brian Lohsl of Indiana United Ways said the program sets up children to thrive.

“Children only get once chance to make the connections needed to succeed in school and life," Lohsl said. "And 90 percent of their brain growth happens before they celebrate their fifth birthday.”

The program requires local partners to provide funding. And in Indiana, there are a few dozen providers entirely shouldering the financial cost – meaning the program isn’t available statewide, particularly in rural areas. Proposed legislation, SB 340, (along with money in the state budget) would provide state-level matching funds to help boost it.

READ MORE: How do I follow Indiana’s legislative session? Here’s your guide to demystify the process

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

But not everyone is on board. Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne) questioned why the state isn’t focused on other, existing resources.

“We have public libraries now that have free books in them that these parents could participate in,” Brown said.

Brown also said there should be income limits on the program. Sen. Vaneta Becker (R-Evansville), the bill's author, said there’s a reason the program doesn’t have income limits.

“What Dolly Parton didn’t want – she didn’t want a poor kid to be told by a rich kid, ‘You got that book because you’re poor,’” Becker said.

The bill, a priority of Gov. Eric Holcomb's, will be up for a vote by the full Senate next week.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.