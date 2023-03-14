© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Highway work zone speed cameras closer than ever to reality in Indiana

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published March 14, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
A highway construction zone on Interstate 69 in southern Indiana. The interstate is restricted to one lane in each direction, with orange construction barrels blocking off the lanes.
ITB495
/
Flickr
A proposed pilot program would allow Indiana to put speed cameras in four highway work sites across the state.

Indiana is closer than ever to putting speed cameras in a few highway construction zones across the state.

A bill, HB 1015, to create a pilot program is just a couple steps away from the governor’s desk.

The pilot would set up cameras in four highway work sites. Drivers would be ticketed if they go at least 11 miles per hour over the limit, only when workers are present.

And Chad Scott said workers need that protection. Scott has worked in highway construction for nearly three decades. One of his workers was killed a few years ago. Scott told a Senate committee Tuesday that he had to deliver the news to that worker’s wife, who was working in another site nearby.

“I never want to do that again, never want to see that again," Scott said. "And that pales in comparison to what Ashley and her three boys had to go through from that day.”

Indiana Laborers Union leader Brian Short said work zone safety is a recruitment issue too.

“Once we get one of these young kids out there and they have a near miss, they’re not coming back,” Short said.

READ MORE: House OKs bill to allow speed cameras in a few highway work zones

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

Indiana State Police report that in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic volume dropped significantly, while speed increased. Since then, traffic volume has nearly recovered to pre-pandemic levels – but speed hasn't decreased.

Build Indiana Council's Brian Short, representing road construction companies, said a key part of the pilot program will be a public awareness campaign.

"It's going to take a little education, a little bit of awareness and knowledge for Hoosiers that this is something that we're going to be implementing," Gould said.

Drivers caught by the speed cameras would not be fined for their first infraction. The second ticket would be $75, with tickets after that at $150 each.

The bill is headed for the Senate floor.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith