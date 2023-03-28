© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD1 and HD2 sub-channels on 101.3 FM are experiencing frequent outages. All online streams are still available, and the analog feed of 101.3 FM is unaffected. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.

Biden administration struggles to turn the Democracy Summit's goals into reality

By Michele Kelemen
Published March 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken kicks off a summit to strengthen democracy, hosting an event with Ukraine's president.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen