Following chemical spill, officials say Philadelphia tap water is safe to use through Wednesday

Published March 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
Shelves stand empty of bottled water following a chemical spill into the Delaware River upstream from Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Philadelphia officials say the city’s tap water is safe to use through midnight on Wednesday. Concerns over the safety of the water emerged after a chemical spill on Friday in the Delaware River from where the city treats water for its supply.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with WHYY reporter Zoë Read for an update.

