What we know about the deadly Nashville school shooting

Published March 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Authorities are still searching for a motive after a shooter opened fire at a Nashville elementary school on Monday. The attack took place at the Covenant School, a private Christian school, and left three adults and three children dead. Police killed the shooter shortly after the gunfire began.

We get the latest on the Nashville school shooting from Alexis Marshall of WPLN.

