Proposed North Carolina bill would repeal funding to join multi-state voting registration group ERIC

Published April 3, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

Efforts in North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature would repeal previously approved funding for the state to join ERIC, a multi-state compact for voter list maintenance.

In the past year, there has been an exodus of red states from ERIC, including Florida, Missouri and Ohio.

Rusty Jacobs of North Carolina Public Radio looks at why some NC lawmakers want to repeal funding amid the conservative campaign against ERIC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.