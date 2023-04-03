© 2023 WBAA
Wisconsin's Supreme Court election may be the most contentious and expensive race in 2023

Published April 3, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

Wisconsin voters on Tuesday will decide the whether the state Supreme Court will have a conservative or liberal majority. The outcome will likely determine abortion access, election law and whether a heavily-Republican gerrymandered map will remain in place.

WUWM news reporter Chuck Quirmbach joins host Robin Young from Milwaukee to give an overview on the race.

