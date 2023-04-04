© 2023 WBAA
House committee expands list of core public health services in priority legislation

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 4, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
The southwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse. The bright blue sky is reflected in the building's windows.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Funding for an overhaul of Indiana's public health system will be determined by the state budget.

Local health departments will have a longer list of core services they must provide to get increased funding after changes to legislation Tuesday.

SB 4's list of about two dozen core public health services previously included food and sanitary inspections, access to immunizations, tobacco cessation, and maternal and child health care, among others.

House Public Health Committee Chair Brad Barrett’s (R-Richmond) amendment to the bill added the prevention and reduction of chronic illnesses, including obesity, diabetes, cancer, and behavioral and mental health.

“Bottom line of this policy is that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Barrett said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

The amendment also says that local health departments can spend no more than 40 percent of their funding on food, sanitary, water and septic system inspections, pest control, and behavioral and mental health care services.

The bill now likely heads to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
