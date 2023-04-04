© 2023 WBAA
Questions persist over East Palestine waterways cleanup after chemical spill from train derailment

Published April 4, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

The creeks and rivers that run through East Palestine, Ohio, are contaminated with chemicals from the train derailment that occurred in early February. A cleanup is underway, but some residents and scientists are questioning whether it’s being done correctly.

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front reports.

