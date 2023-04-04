© 2023 WBAA
Texas considers wave of election laws

Published April 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT

The Texas state legislature is proposing a wave of election laws.

Republican lawmakers say the wave of bills would address election fraud, though there hasn’t been much detected. Critics say it will disenfranchise voters, especially voters of color.

Andrew Schneider, senior politics and government reporter at Houston Public Media, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.