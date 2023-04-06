© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD1 and HD2 sub-channels on 101.3 FM are experiencing frequent outages. All online streams are still available, and the analog feed of 101.3 FM is unaffected. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.

'Taking Cover' examines a friendly fire incident in Iraq and the ensuing cover up

By Tom Bowman,
Graham Smith
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT

NPR podcast Taking Cover delves into the worst Marine-on-Marine friendly fire incident in modern history.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman
Graham Smith
Graham Smith is a Senior Producer on NPR's Investigations team and winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for audio reporting. He works with staffers, station reporters and independent journalists to dig deep and create sound-rich, long-form stories and series.
See stories by Graham Smith