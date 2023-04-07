© 2023 WBAA
Scrutiny of Justice Clarence Thomas increases

Published April 7, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Celeste Headlee speak with AP White House reporter Darlene Superville and NBC senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur about the latest in politics this week, including a published report that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose lavish travel and vacations hosted by a conservative donor.

