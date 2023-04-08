Key takeaways from the week's Midwest elections

The HD1 and HD2 sub-channels on 101.3 FM are experiencing frequent outages. All online streams are still available, and the analog feed of 101.3 FM is unaffected. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.
Kelsey Snell is a Congressional correspondent for NPR. She has covered Congress since 2010 for outlets including The Washington Post, Politico and National Journal. She has covered elections and Congress with a reporting specialty in budget, tax and economic policy. She has a graduate degree in journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill. and an undergraduate degree in political science from DePaul University in Chicago.