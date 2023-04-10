© 2023 WBAA
'Essential Tremors' podcast explores how musicians find inspiration in unlikely places

Published April 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Composer Brian Harnetty finds inspiration in unusual places. One of his compositions uses oral histories that were recorded in Appalachia in the mid-20th century.

His most recent work, titled “Words and Silences,” uses recordings of Thomas Merton, an American Trappist monk, author, theologian and poet.

On WYPR’s “Essential Tremors” podcast, hosts Matthew Byars and Lee Gardner talk to musicians about the songs that shaped them. We hear their conversation with Harnetty.

