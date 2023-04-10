© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD1 and HD2 sub-channels on 101.3 FM are experiencing frequent outages. All online streams are still available, and the analog feed of 101.3 FM is unaffected. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.

Indiana set to expand access to temporary government help for low-income people – eventually

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
The northwestern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse, at dusk. The building is light by exterior lights.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana hasn't increased eligibility for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program in decades.

Indiana is set to give more low-income Hoosiers access to short-term government financial help in the next few years.

Legislation headed to the governor, SB 265, expands eligibility for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, program for the first time in three decades.

Currently, people in Indiana earning 16 percent of the federal poverty level are eligible for TANF. For a family of four, that’s take-home pay of less than $400 a month.

The bill gradually increases that over the next four years to 50 percent of the federal poverty level – for that family of four, still less than $1,000 a month.

Alexander Mingus, Indiana Catholic Conference associate director, said the people helped by TANF are a fraction of the people in need.

“Direct cash assistance to the most vulnerably poor Hoosiers is an investment in human dignity,” Mingus said.

In addition to increased eligibility, the measure also expands the amount of assistance those on the program receive. Its author, Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute), said that for a family of three, the monthly cash assistance would go from $288 to $513.

READ MORE: Indiana Senate passes bill with ‘modest’ increases to TANF eligibility limit, payments

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues throughout the legislative session. And follow along with our bill tracker.

After a change by the Indiana House, the bill now also makes pregnant women eligible for the program, throughout their pregnancy. Erin Macey, Indiana Community Action Poverty Institute director, has worked on maternal and child health initiatives.

“The increased benefits you're providing under SB 265 will allow a mother in need to hold onto her car and to afford basics like diapers,” Macey said.

The program's other restrictions would remain in place. Before approval, a person applying for TANF must have 20 days of searching for a job. And there's a 24-month lifetime limit for adults on the program, 60 months for children.

The first increase in eligibility wouldn’t take effect until July 2025.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Tags
Statewide
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith