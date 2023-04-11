© 2023 WBAA
squirrelheader.jpg
Biden ends COVID national emergency with resolution

Published April 11, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (John Locher/AP)
President Biden has signed a resolution formally ending the coronavirus national emergency. Former President Donald Trump enacted the emergency in March 2020. Since then, the coronavirus killed more than 1 million people in the U.S.

With the emergency ending, a number of programs are winding down. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dan Diamond, national health reporter for The Washington Post.

