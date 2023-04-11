© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The HD1 and HD2 sub-channels on 101.3 FM are experiencing frequent outages. All online streams are still available, and the analog feed of 101.3 FM is unaffected. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this issue.

One abortion rights activist on what judge’s ruling on mifepristone means for pregnant people

Published April 11, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Justice is appealing a ruling suspending the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions.

The ruling came on Friday from Judge Matthew Kacymark, a federal judge in Texas with a track record of opposing abortion rights. More than 400 pharma executives signed a statement condemning the ruling, saying it ignored both scientific and legal precedent.

Since it was approved in 2000 by the FDA, mifepristone has been shown to be a safe and effective way to have an abortion with medication. If Kacsymaryk’s ruling holds, it would effectively ban the sale of the pills across the country.

We hear from Laurie Bertram Roberts, executive director and co-founder of the Mississippi Reproductive Freedom Fund.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.