Plans to cut imperiled Colorado River water usage emerge

Published April 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT
The Colorado River after it passes through the Glen Canyon Dam. The water will travel through the Grand Canyon and into Lake Mead. (Peter O'Dowd/Here & Now)
The Department of the Interior has come up with two ideas that would lead to dramatic cuts on the Colorado River. One would divvy up the cuts evenly among states; the other would follow a legal priority system that would benefit the users with the longest-standing rights to the water. The federal government is trying to protect the country’s largest reservoirs from failing after 23 years of drought.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd reports from Phoenix.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

