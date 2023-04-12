© 2023 WBAA
Treating gunshot victims so frequently takes an emotional toll, Louisville doctor says

Published April 12, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer at the University of Louisville Hospital, where victims of Monday’s mass shooting at a bank in Louisville were treated, talks about the toll that treating gunshot victims takes on doctors and nurses in the emergency department.

He calls for lawmakers to take action to curb gun violence in Kentucky and across the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.