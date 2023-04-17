© 2023 WBAA
North Carolina state government agencies face major worker shortage

Published April 17, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT

Nearly a quarter of North Carolina state government jobs are vacant. It’s affecting much-needed services at agencies including the Department of Agriculture, prisons and the Division of Motor Vehicles. Department heads are looking to the state legislature to increase funding for salaries to attract and keep workers.

Colin Campbell of North Carolina Public Radio reports.

