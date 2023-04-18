© 2023 WBAA
AM 920 will be off the air today (4/18/2023) starting and 9:30 am while transmitter maintenance is performed. WBAA News is still available online and on 105.9 FM.

Akron activist: People need 'permission and space to be angry' over police killing of Jayland Walker

Published April 18, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
Protesters march and block traffic Monday, April 17, 2023, on Vernon Odom Blvd. after a grand jury decision not to charge eight Akron, Ohio police officers in the death of Jayland Walker last summer. (Phil Long/AP)
Residents in Akron, Ohio, are planning to march for justice Tuesday. This comes after a special grand jury came back Tuesday with no charges for eight police officers who shot and killed a young Black man last summer named Jayland Walker.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes learns more about how the community is processing this news with Rev. Raymond Greene Jr., the leader of a local community group called Freedom BLOC, or the Black Led Organizing Collaborative.

