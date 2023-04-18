© 2023 WBAA
Greenland's melting ice could be changing our oceans. Just ask the whales

By Lauren Sommer
Published April 18, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT
Melting ice in Greenland could be driving the deaths of an already endangered whale.
When North Atlantic right whales went missing from waters in the Gulf of Maine, it was a red flag. With only about 340 animals left, the species is at risk of extinction. Many of the whales are swimming hundreds of miles farther to Canadian waters instead, putting them in new danger.

Now, scientists are linking that to deeper shifts in the ocean, brought on by climate change. The connection may reach all the way to the world's second largest sheet, melting increasingly fast on Greenland.

