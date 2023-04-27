Debt ceiling bill passed by House Republicans has 'zero chance' in Senate. What's next?

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales about the latest on the measure House Republicans passed Wednesday night which raises the debt limit through next year, slashes future spending and guts several key Biden administration agenda items such as student loan forgiveness and climate change.

Republican and Democratic leaders in the Senate say it stands no chance of passage, weeks before the United States could default on its loans.

