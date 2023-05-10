Rokita appeals ruling on nonbinary gender marker for licenses, IDs

A judge’s ruling from late last year would allow people to use a nonbinary gender marker – X – on their driver’s licenses through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is appealing that ruling, trying to stop such gender markers.

The BMV first adopted a policy of allowing nonbinary gender markers on licenses and IDs in 2019. But it quickly halted that after then-Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an opinion that said such a policy would need General Assembly approval.

A group of anonymous Hoosiers sued. And in December 2022, they won when a Monroe County judge ruled that the BMV’s denial of a nonbinary gender marker violated the federal constitution.

Rokita wants to reverse that ruling, pursuing an appeal with the Indiana Court of Appeals.

There is no current timetable for when the court will hear the case.

