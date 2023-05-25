© 2023 WBAA
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

Biden picks Air Force Gen. CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs chairman

By Quil Lawrence
Published May 25, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT

President Biden has selected Air Force General CQ Brown to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff — the most senior member of the U.S. military.

Quil Lawrence
