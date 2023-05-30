© 2023 WBAA
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

A beluga whale — a suspected Russian spy — has reappeared after four years

Published May 30, 2023

A Beluga whale, allegedly a Russian spy, has reappeared in Sweden after a four year absence.

