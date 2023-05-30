© 2023 WBAA
Zhuqing Li tells the story of sisters divided by China's civil war

Published May 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT

Read an excerpt from “Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden” here.

Host Robin Young speaks with Brown University professor Zhuqing Li about her new book “Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden,” which tells the story of her two half-aunts who were separated for three decades when one was stranded on an island that was claimed by China’s Nationalists, while the other remained in mainland China.

