105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

Debt ceiling deal comes up for vote in House

Published May 31, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT

Conservative critics of a bipartisan compromise deal to reduce federal debt and spending are expected to make their voices heard Wednesday night in the House of Representatives when the deal comes up for a vote.

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh about the urgency to pass the bill by Monday to avert a default when the U.S. can no longer pay its bills.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.