105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

A eulogy for a Ohio town's coal-fired power plant

Published June 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT

The Conesville coal-fired power plant in the town of Coshocton in Eastern Ohio provided electricity for 2 million homes and was the backbone of the community. When it closed in 2020, jobs were lost, as was a way of life. A performance of oral histories, set up as eulogies, were pulled together in a play called “Calling Hours.”

Julie Grant of The Allegheny Front attended a performance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.