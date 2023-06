The Miami Heat was the number eight seed in their conference but overcame those long odds to make it into the finals against the formidable Denver Nuggets.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest on the NBA championship games, which begin Thursday night, from columnist and professor A. Sherrod Blakely.

