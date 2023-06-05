How a mother's love, anger and dedication to her gay son became a political force in the early 1970s

Editor’s note: This piece contains homophobic language and a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Jeanne Manford was angry over how her gay son, Morty, and other LGBTQ people were treated. Her love — and bravery — led her to co-found PFLAG, an organization for LGBTQ people and those who love them.

Author Eric Marcus interviewed Jeanne and Morty Manford in 1989 as part of his efforts to chronicle the LGBTQ civil rights movement. This excerpt is from his “Making Gay History” podcast, which draws from his audio archives.

Find a full transcript of this report here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.