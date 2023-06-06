© 2023 WBAA
Apple's new Vision Pro VR headset breaks the internet — and the bank

Published June 6, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
Apple's new Vision Pro virtual reality headset is displayed during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5, 2023. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)
Priced at a whopping $3,499, the new Apple Vision Pro is Apple’s long-awaited foray into augmented reality.

Internet trolls took to the web to mock its steep price and its chunky design, which is reminiscent of ski goggles. But the device has its upsides, with its state-of-the-art hardware and impressive displays.

Still, will all of that be enough to achieve what other virtual reality headsets, like the Meta Quest, have failed to achieve and take mixed reality technology beyond the fad status it’s currently in?

We talk to Adi Robertson, senior tech and policy editor at The Verge, for her thoughts on this.

