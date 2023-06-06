© 2023 WBAA
Does Trumpism go beyond former President Donald Trump?

Published June 6, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is throwing his hat in the ring Tuesday, a day after former Vice President Mike Pence also entered the field for the Republican presidential nomination.

Among others, they will be challenging frontrunner former President Donald Trump. Trump has dramatically changed the direction of the Republican party in recent years.

If Trump loses the primary, will Trumpism end as well? Princeton University historian and author Julian Zelizer argues that Trumpism goes beyond the man.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Zelizer. His new piece is “How to End Trumpism.”

