Moms for Liberty labeled anti-government extremist organization by Southern Poverty Law Center

Published June 8, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT

The Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the group Moms for Liberty an anti-government extremist organization in its annual report.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Will Sommer about what’s behind the designation and what the implications are. Sommer is a reporter for The Washington Post and author of “Trust the Plan: The Rise of QAnon and the Conspiracy That Unhinged America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.