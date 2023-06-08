© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

Televangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

By Sarah McCammon
Published June 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT

Pat Robertson, a controversial televangelist and a leader of the religious right, has died. He was 93.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.