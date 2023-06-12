© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

The legacy of Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Coalition

Published June 12, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT

Pat Robertson — founder the Christian Broadcasting Network, host of “The 700 Club,” and creator of the Christian Coalition — has died at age 93. He ran for president in 1988 and lead evangelicals to weave their Christian identity into the Republican Party.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Mike Cosper, director of podcasts for Christianity Today.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.