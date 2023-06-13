© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

Racism, discrimination prevalent in nursing, new survey shows

Published June 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
A nurse holds the hand of a patient in the intensive care unit. (Jorge Saenz/AP)
A nurse holds the hand of a patient in the intensive care unit. (Jorge Saenz/AP)

A new survey of 900 nurses found that about 80% of nurses have experienced or seen racist treatment by patients, and 60% have experienced or seen it by colleagues. Few nurses ever report these incidents though.

Our editorial partners at STAT spoke with a number of nurses about their own experience with racism in the profession, about what efforts there are to end it and whether those efforts are working.

Usha Lee McFarling, a national science correspondent for STAT, talks to host Scott Tong about the findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.