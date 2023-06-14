© 2023 WBAA
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

California emissions bill aims to hold large companies accountable

Published June 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline. (Adam Lau/AP)
California could become the first state to require big companies to track and disclose greenhouse gas emissions. A new bill aims to improve accountability by providing a clearer picture of the environmental cost of banking at Wells Fargo, or eating a burger from In N’ Out, McDonald’s or Burger King.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears about the legislation from Max Graham, a food and agriculture fellow for our editorial partner, Grist.

