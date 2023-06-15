© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

Pizza award winner shares the secrets to making a great pie

Published June 15, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT
A Margherita pie is seen served at the famous Lombardi's Pizza in New York, New York. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
A Margherita pie is seen served at the famous Lombardi's Pizza in New York, New York. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joe Carlucci, owner of Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Madison, Alabama. He winning the Best Pizza Maker of the Year and Best Non-Traditional Pizza awards at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

Joe Carlucci’s pizza with lobster & crabmeat, a mango chutney reduction, Italian parsley and red pepper flakes won Best Non-Traditional Pizza. (Camryn Suggs)

Joe Carlucci (right) won Best Pizza Maker of the Year and Best Non-Traditional Pizza awards at this year’s International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. (Camryn Suggs)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.