© 2023 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
105.9 FM is currently experiencing a degraded signal due to deteriorated antenna connections. We are working to schedule repairs. You can still tune in to WBAA News on AM 920, online at wbaa.org or through the WBAA mobile app. Thank you for your patience.

Southern Baptists vote to uphold expulsions for churches with women pastors

Published June 15, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT

Southern Baptists overwhelmingly voted to uphold the expulsions of Saddleback Church and Fern Creek Baptist for their women pastors. We ask what comes next for one of the nation’s largest, and most conservative, Christian denominations.

Kate Shellnutt, editorial director at Christianity Today, joins host Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.