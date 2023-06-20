First Paris Air Show since the pandemic brings big deals

The Paris Air Show is back after a pandemic hiatus. On Monday, Airbus secured the largest commercial airplane contract in history, 500 jets for Indian budget carrier IndiGo. Tuesday is day two of the world’s biggest aviation event and further deals are underway.

Here & Now’s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan has been watching the biggest headlines coming out of the show so far. He joins host Robin Young for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.