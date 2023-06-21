© 2023 WBAA
Holcomb says he's too busy as governor to run for U.S. Senate in 2024

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 21, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaks during an announcement in downtown Indianapolis about the NBA All-Star game. Holcomb is a White man, with white and gray hair and beard, wearing sunglasses and a polo shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Eric Holcomb is term-limited from running for another term as governor in 2024.

Eric Holcomb said he’s too busy as governor to run for Indiana’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

That's why the term-limited governor said he made that decision, which was first reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Columbia City) is the only Republican currently running for the open Senate seat. And with former Gov. Mitch Daniels passing on a bid, many turned to Holcomb to give Banks some competition.

READ MORE: Rep. Banks Announces Run for US Senate

But Holcomb said he’s focused on his current job.

“If I was sitting around throwing pencils in the ceiling tile, maybe I would’ve had time to think about something else," Holcomb said. "But right now, I’m going to finish the job that I started.”

The governor said it’s not yet time for him to consider what his next step will be, but that he expects to have options.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org

Brandon Smith
